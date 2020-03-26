Twenty years later, the journal the details of the marriage of$ 1 million from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Runs on rumors in the international media Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonThey reconciled after a 15-year-olds, and are planning a second wedding. Io actors, and went to the altar for the first time in the year 2000, the award ceremony is considered to be one of the largest in the show business. The British newspaper “the Mirror” revealed the details of the event, the covidados the famous scheme of the particular security, and a vow in which you promised to come back for the milk shake of banana is a favorite from the Interview.

Brad Pitt would have searched for Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife after he in addition to Angelina Jolie

From the beginning of the conversation, they met in 1994 while the actor is dating Gwyneth Paltrow was. Five years later, Pitt and Jennifer announced their engagement at a concert of Sting. The wedding took place in the year 2000, in a ceremony of a US$ 1 million]. It is said that the security cost of 76 billion pounds in the space at the top of a cliff in Malibu, and was decorated by the 50-thousand-flowers]. The idea was to create a “zen garden”, with Wisteria, and tulips.



In the Grand scheme of the security of the airspace over the property is limited and the reception was held under the roof of the veranda is white, to avoid unwanted photos. All the guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement to sign. Courteney Cox, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz were among the celebrities at the wedding. A gospel choir of 40, and he sang a song for the Label in 1999, as a gear, and the Pitt, and yelled to the head. As for the vote, she promised to have a milk shake of banana is a favorite from the star of “once upon a time in… Hollywood. He also had a firework display for 13 minutes.



On this day she wore a dress made of satin and silk, in white, by Lawrence, of the state, while Pitt wore a black tuxedo jacket by Heidi Slimane, the fashion designer, who is now at Céline.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston-photo: George Pimentel / WireImage

Four years later, the couple filed for divorce with rumors of Pitt, and I was in love with Angelina Jolie…