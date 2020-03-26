Very delicate! Jennifer Lopez shows your love for your partner in this way

Jennifer Lopez one of the artists is the most well-known and beloved in the world of the spectacle. With all her talent reached the peak of success.

With your participation in the Super Bowl, the singer not displayed, all present and even more so to the spectators that they were lost, the show from home.

– In The News

JLo it is very recognized in the middle, because it stands out as one of the best singers, Actresses, and entrepreneurs all over the world, with many of the ideas emphasized in the cinema.

A curiosity from the entrepreneur your body is worth of 6 million dollars; it was the same, the insured their body, because he has many investments, the one with the plastic surgery.

Recently the artist she took a video has been shared by your fans on a account of Instagram, the stranger to her.

In the film, the diva from the Bronx with his partner Alex Rodriguez a few declarations of love in front of the cameras.

After several questions, the artist in more evidence of your weaknesses and some of his partners, but it shows that the affection is mutual and true.