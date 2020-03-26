Video-Shakira is hard to sing criticised famous theme reggaeton

Video-Shakira is hard to sing criticized famous the topic of reggaeton. | Instagram

Shakira has faced harsh criticism in social networks, a video in which the song Tutu is played.

The song, which played Camilo and Pedro bonnet apparently, the Colombian singer, you can’t lose, stuck in the minds of the chance to share it with her fans. Was received on their accounts in Instagram and Twitter that Shakira, said the recording was very criticized.

“You’re not going to be very basic, I also, what I think, after so many good music”, and other comments from the criticized. While many fans, on the other hand, agreed that the song was so tacky.

You may be interested in: Shakira and husband pique appear together in a sporting event in New York city

“I can’t take out this song in the head, wrote Shak next to the video.

The Colombian interpreted very on their way to the song with a filter lens of the heart.“I love when you responded sings so”, one of his followers.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

The recording was so boom, the same Camilo responded to the song by Shakira, notes that “almost fainted”, the singers have interpreted his songs. Some Internet users rumoran, this could be a preamble, to recognize that both artists perform a remix of the melody.

Also read: Shakira and Piqué provides separated Deseret Tavares

Recently revolutionized the social networks, the message that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez felt, the forces in the half-time break in the Super Bowl this on 2. February; also, Pitbull is in talks for the related.

The Super Bowl it is one of the most important events in Germany, there’s a big production, and the eyes of the world are placed in him.Then from him the news that the singer is involved and singers in half of the time, the latino community showed its great taste in social networks.