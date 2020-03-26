Wenny Isa is the premiere channel, on the web talk about fashion and show the day-to-day – those who

+







Wenny, the Isa launches a channel on the web this Thursday (the 26th.)

Wenny Isa you have a passion for the world of fashion. In the model, the child, ten years old, who is the sister of the singer Lexa25, starts this Thursday (the 26th), between 15 and 17, their YouTube channel, which was baptized with her name on it. “I am very excited and happy!!! Today’s broadcast is the first video on the channel,” says the little girl, in the first game, it will show you what your routine during the quarantine, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

This week, Wenny had on Instagram — where she has 101 thousand followers — he won in a studio in a house, in order to save the video on your channel. “It is a well-vindx you to my new little corner of my studio. Here you will get to know you a little routine, where I can then all talk about the fashion and trend. Also, I’m going to talk about it with convidadxs special. Is ligadx will be in the next posts soon hints to the next to give you. It is curiosx? There are the game!”, he said the charismatic little girl.

From a tiny, Wenny, if you are interested in fashion. “In the past six years, I’ve seen I liked from the shows. Subscribe for videos on YouTube of the fashion weeks, in addition to Websites, blogs, and digital platforms. I admire Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Goulart, Naomi Campbell, but it’s my dream to go my own way,” said Wenny, the Those who.





