What Beyoncé is pregnant for a third time?

The singer of ‘Crazy in Love’ and the producer of this big hit make a lovable family with three children: Blue Ivy and her twins, Rumi, and Sir. And according to the rumors isit is very likely that Beyoncé is pregnant, for the third time and that the actress and Jay-Z you get your baby very soon!

Here the tests, which could confirm that Beyoncé is pregnant again.

1. Her belly looks a little bulky

During their recent family vacation in the Hamptons, Bey was tasked to upload some pictures to your account Instagram for sharing with your fans a little bit of your experience a summer evening in one of the spots-summer-exclusive New York.

2. You will get your belly left-on the photos

In the pictures we can see Beyonce with a dress, checkered, color purplewith the your belly looks more bloated from what is usual.

Another possibility is that the pop-star has gained a little weight, but your following photos back suspicions of a possible pregnancy. Why? Beyoncé is posing in profile, covers Sutil mente your abdomen with the arm and a bag.

3. ACCESSORIES MYSTERIOUS

The fans of the wife of Jay-Z soon realize that one of the bracelets Beyoncé was in the last few days, it was exactly that the singer led during the pregnancy with Blue Ivy.