With the donation of 5 million dollars Rihanna seeks help pandemic

In view of the growing crisis caused by the coronovirus around the world, Rihanna felt the need to act and to help the thousands of people affected by this pandemic.

For this reason, the singer decided to make a donation, through their Foundation called the Clara Lionel Foundation, $ 5 million. Due to this, Rihanna has the focus in the case of natural disasters, but this is a virus that threatens the lives of people.

The goal of the artist is in the midst of this pandemic help you with-responder teams, the provision of food expenditure, distribution of masks, and supplies the respiratory tractto use particularly in the poorer and would be easy for this virus, such as Haiti or Malawi.

However, Rihanna has not decided officially around this theme, in social networks, personal, but it is known that the singer met the social isolation.

