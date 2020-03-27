A know-it-alls! Study Shakira again, during the quarantine





As a three-cuartes parts of the planet, Shakira and Pique in quarantine, in addition to their two small children, on the recommendations of health authorities and reduce the risk of cross-contamination coronavirus. And the player was asked to reveal on your social networks, how your partner uses what little leisure time they have left to their children.

“To study philosophy. Is a know-it-alls”wrote Gerard to your account Instagram in addition to a video, you can see how the singer, by she was very attentive in a class on your computer.

Once more, the athlete was the first to celebrate the achievements of the artists Colombian and very proud of you. Shakirain turn, a joint publication to be decided your own profile for further explanation of the implementation, a remote studying ancient philosophy is taught by the University of Pennsylvania, and the feel helps you less you have to invest this time in something productive. “I need to be able to think about something more in ‘Paw Patrol’“he added, to make it clear that, like many other parents, she is also tired of see, programs for children and cartoons.





