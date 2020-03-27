Amazing! The daughter of Angelina Jolie refuses to stay with her mother and asks the father, Brad Pitt, this is the save – the-World

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, asked your mother to let you go in the house of the father, and of the eternal heart-throb of Hollywood, such as Brad Pitt to make their quarantine in the difficult times of the covid-19.

Shiloh, a 13-year-old daughter of the couple, and is especially afraid of a pandemic, and You have asked the father, “that, in order to save it from the coronavirus”.

“In Shiloh, she loves her father and it is his safe haven when things get complicated,” said a source to the magazine “star”.

Angelina Jolie with daughters, there is a way out, “only for girls”

The 6 and the sons of the ex-couple were committed, with the mother, but Angelina has not yet decided what to do….

“Now the presence of the parent calms the. Brad, I would like to have children in the house, but of course the decision is Angelina,” revealed a source.