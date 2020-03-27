Angelina Jolie can easier breathe, in the middle of a pandemic, which is a coronavirus. Here is why you notes – Glamurama

Angelina Jolie sighed with relief. Finally reunited with her oldest son, Maddox, who went back to the house were soon interrupted his studies at the University of Yonsei, Seoul, Republic of Korea in the South, by the new coronavirus.

To surround the home, of siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the 18-year-old focuses on the study of Korean, Russian and Spanish.

Angelina, as always, is to help pitched in, with the crisis caused by the pandemic. You donated over 1 million dollars (about R$ 5 million), The kid Hungry, an organization that distributes meals for children who rely on school meals. “Since this week, more than a billion children are out of school around the world, for the sake of closure associated with the coronavirus,” said the actress in a statement. “So many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive during school time, including nearly 22 million children in the United States. The child is Hungry, has made efforts to ensure that the greatest possible number of children.”

According to the press release, the Institute received a $ 2 million (approximately us $ 10 million) of the 78 organisations in 30 States in the United States, and issued new grants-in-aid to school districts, food banks, and community-based organizations that help children.

Jolie has also made a donation to the UN refugee help and has sent support to the schools that it funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya, and Namibia, to help, that you will be able to continue teaching and learning during a pandemic.

The actress has funding for 10 schools in Cambodia, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which was created in the name of the eldest son, the adopted in the country in East Asia. It also means are provided to the school of Angelina Jolie for the girls, one in Kenya and two other schools for girls in Afghanistan. In addition to this, it is working with UNESCO to help to provide the children with access to education, in the period of the closure of the school.