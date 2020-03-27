Angelina Jolie donates $ 1 million to help children

The actress has decided to help a charitable organization, focusing on the provision of meals for children during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie has decided to help donate a million dollars to almost a million euros, meals for the children, who usually depend on school meals.

The actress, 44, has made a donation to The kid Hungry, a charity that helps families who usually rely on meals in school, in order to be able to to feed their kids. A token that comes after many units of learning being closed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.