Beyoncé communicate with the royals in the Museum of Madame Tussauds

No one doubts that Beyoncé to leave traces in the history of music. Through your career and your achievements, the singer, born in Houston, there’s your wax figure in the most famous museum of this matter, the Madame Tussauds in London. But if the similarity of the doll with the artist’s spectacular, amazing, the place is still where you placed: in the heart of the British Royal family with Meghan and Harry on the right side and Kate and William on the left side, occupying the space in which he is the Queen Elizabeth II after all, who better The Queen the place of the Queen of England?

The museum reflects on your account Instagramwhere has together seen a picture that Beyoncé Take surrounded by the entire Royal family and with the message: “your throne, Queen Bay 👑”. Although the figure only to see shows in this place for a date value, surrounded by royals.

Royals the singer has shown that an excellent relationship. In fact, in the summer of this year, Beyoncé to the premiere of travelled to London, The Lion King and excited hug with Meghan Markle went around the world.

WPA PoolGetty Images

The figure shows the appearance of Beyonce at the festival Coachella 2018with the artist wear sweatshirt yellow, aesthetics, the University signed Balmainyour denim shorts and high boots with fringe. “It is time to bow before the Queen 👑 🐝” the message of the museum, the new tenant presents in your social networks to your rooms.

This performance marked a before and after in the career of the singer to interpret on the stage, their subjects alone, but was also accompanied by Jay-Z and Destiny’s Childthe training, to fame the. A historical performance was the documentary Homecomingan intimate view of this performance, which she collects images and interviews from behind the camera, the detail in the preparation of this show on the stage.