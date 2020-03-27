Corona virus: isolation, need, films, launches the movement “to Stay at home with the films”

According to the Ministry of health, Brazil, especially in the main cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in cases of transmission in the community of the coronavirus, what happens if it is not identified as the source of the contamination were taken. With this, the country has entered a new phase in the strategy of containment.

Measures of social isolation, young people in and out of the at-risk group includes older people and people with chronic complaints, – decrease in the velocity of circulation of the virus, and thus, the number of patients overwhelm the health system.

“We can’t afford to keep the virus is circulating,” he said on 9. March, live on television, the French minister for health, Mr. Olivier Véran. “But we can prevent a lot of people affect at a time. A picture says more than thousand words”. In his hand he went to the diagram in the sum, also visually, in the global strategy against the new coronavirus: try to flatten the epidemic curve.

Source: El Pais

That’s the goal,” said Véran: “always below saturation, in a way, that the epidemic may be less severe and intense”. Social isolation, prevention, and is in every way more than is necessary.

With this in mind, in the movies, launched the movement of “Stay at home with the movies,” to travel is to encourage people to learn new things, and share news stories without ever leaving the house. Recall that the insulation is a holiday, but it is a time for caution, and that we do not have many predict the actual say, when you are finished. It is necessary, then, is the constant exercise of our emotions, and stimulating for the brain to be bombarded often, of relationships and people-people-of-day-to-day. To do free – post– – it can be detrimental to your health, as well as corona virus.

A solution is in the movie, and all the nuances that laugh at us, cry, feel fear, fall in love and inspire us in a time of crisis. You connect with through the art of dance.

The movies was very much more than that of the channels grid on your TV It is now streaming in full, for you to look at the movie you want, for the device you want and wherever you want. All in all, the book is made up of more than 2,000 titles, from the classics to the new guests. And it seems that no new customers, the top 30 free, the use of the service.

On the basis of emotions, which we have mentioned above, we made suggestions to enjoy movies during this time. Check it out, and I guarantee within the first 30 days for free, just click here:

Much more than just “omnipotent”, “cooking”, “Schindler’s list”, “the Black Swan”, “It-thing”, “pre-Dawn”, “Day”, “Adventures of Pi” and “The First man” films, is a switch to full movie. A Joint venture between the world and the major Hollywood film studios, more than 2,000 movies from different genres, chosen from a curated, specialized, and committed to, one that unites to promote technology and innovation, a better experience for you. On the internet, the streaming platform is the only one on the film. Releases and classics from major Hollywood studios, national and independent market-you need to make your collection more complete than the movies. Served as a judge in the pay-TV in Brazil, and wants to be in a six-channel, linear-segmented by the genre, the content, the audience will see. Over the internet or on the TV, the movies, the gives you a moment of cinema whenever and wherever you want.

Here is the step-by-step how to unlock your offer a 30-day trial version:

Please go to: https://assine.telecineplay.com.br/

Click on the red “try us for Free”

On the page, you will be able to guide you to the information about the service, indicating the amount of the monthly service plan. Click on the “Try it”.

You will be redirected to the login page globo.com. If you don’t have the registration, you must create one by clicking on the “SIGN up”

You will be redirected to create a login name and password

After that, you you you you you you follow to register and sign up for a credit card or a debit card. In this way, you can create one signature for up to 30 days free of charge and can be cancelled at any time. If you go with the plan, the service calculated after the first 30 days from the date of commencement of the subscription period.

Among the highlights for March and April of this year, the big hits such as “the Nightjar”, in the back lands of Brazil”, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and the starring Sonia Braga; “Rocketman”, is inspired by the life and career of Elton John and the winner for best original song at the Oscars this year, and the X-Men, Phoenix force, the Black with the cast, and starred in Hollywood in a name of weight, such as Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy. For the children, more than 500 children’s films that are available to you. The highlight for Pets: The Secret life of animals, 2, Turma da Mônica: Links, How to Train your Dragon 3, among others.

Sign up now!