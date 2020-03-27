Does The Blackest Day of Lana del Rey is a spell?

Not much time has passed since the rumors that Lana del Rey had summoned him to witchcraft in order to stop Donald Trump from continuing to govern the united States, when the artist was questioned about this topic, instead of evading the issue she acknowledged that she was involved in that matter.

Since then, have aroused the suspicions of if Lana del Rey would be linked with this type of activities and, although many followers have taken this as a fun event, also there are others that have searched for how to tie the facts to prove that Lana has used different tools to manipulate the actions of some people.

It was thus that arose the theory that one of their songs could be used as a spell of love, it is Blackest Daythe song , which says:

I have you where I want you

These more dead than ever

And falling forever

I’m playing mind games with you

I have you where I want you

I got you, got you

I have you where I want you now

According to some of his followers, the lyrics of the song portrayed during some moments the possibility of manipulating someone to keep you at his side. In addition to ‘What I have’ is a phrase that Lana repeated 3 times, what have been interpreted as a symbolism of witchcraftbut the reality is that these are only theories that some users have formed after you have listened to that Lana wanted that Donald Trump out haunted.