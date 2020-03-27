Dua Lipa name “Princess of pop’ by Miley Cyrus

In the middle of a new edition of the live shows of Miley Cyrus, from your account, Instagram, had as a special Dua Lipa. In the conversation between the two artists, Miley minute, the chance to call it Pop-Princess, and stressed that was a big fan of your songs.

A new program Bright-minded with Dua Lipa, has hundreds of fans of Miley Cyrus to see how the singer shows his admiration for a colleague. On this occasion, the singer at the age of 27, she went in Dua to-dial Pop-Princess.

Before this in the live program, Miley called Dua Lipa one of the most important representatives of pop, calling her Princess. “I am so happy to have you in my show, I’m obsessed with music, there is another person that you have been told this,” said Cyrus.

In the show, commented on the interpreter, ‘Future nostalgia’, as it was, she moved to London (England) at the age of 15 years, if you want to start music dedicated to in the present.

Also discussed about different topics, like what he felt, the British 24-year-old had moved to London to Kosovo, a few years later, announced that the adjustment in the direction of a new school, a situation that is quite complicated for you.

WHO IS DUA LIPA IS?

Dua Lipa is a British singer. Became internationally known through her single ‘Be The One’ in the year 2015. 2017 touched the glory with their new album and their hit ‘New Rules’ was number 1 in multiple lists, and broke several records. Telonera of the musician Bruno Mars and the legendary band Coldplay was.

