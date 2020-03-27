Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Rosalie and Lola Indigo fill of Girl Power the musical novelties | music

The music is the remedy against all evils, and that is something that everyone could check. Day, sad? Music. Did you already receive a good message? Music. What quarantine is? Music. And, of course, if our favorite artists are the ones who decide, you are to fill our day with the new themes, the music, our faithful companion always lands.

If you were in the previous week, J Balvin, Dvicio and The Weeknd got some at the end of the week with his songs, now it is the turn of Girl Power. Artists such as Dua Lipa, Lola Indigo, Rosalie, Ana Mena, and even Rihanna, to your attitude of empowerment, a blow on the table and reign in our weekend. And creénos, you’re going to be in your theme in the head.

Friday 27 March

Rosalie – Hurt. The Catalans came in a time of quarantine with a new, surprising theme, to the bet of a pop-rock, but little used. The chords of a guitar will serve as the basis for the entire song in auto-tune has been highlighted widely, anyone who has heard. In Hurt this feeling of melancholy and pain outweighs a loving relationship.

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart”. Here is the new album of the British, and with him a long repertoire of songs that have already won is increasing, there is a gap in all our hearts. With Dua, we go back to the synthesizers and disco sounds and dance acts from previous decades, and, of course, is the theme that has presented to us hours before the start of your hard drive. Break My Heart he comes like a song that this search for the love, and all with a reef in the guitar similar to Another One Bites The Dust Queen and Need You Tonight of INXS.

Party Nextdoor, Rihanna – BELIEVE IT. It’s hard to believe that Rihanna is part of the musical novelties of the week, but it is a reality. The rapper and producer party Nextdoor, he has been in the singer, throw your new theme, responsive, about rhythms, R&B, both of which perfectly blend their voices. A gift for our ears.

Lola Indigo, Rauw Alexander, Lalo Ebratt – 4 kisses. We died from lust, to listen, and she is already there. What’s new from the dancer and singer, to dance and to separate, with a little bit of cabaret, three friends who give everything and I look forward to the fun. In LOS40, we were able to talk to her, some of the anecdotes of the process of composition and recording, this topic and your video clip. The only new thing is brings to the Rauw Alexander Friday, 27. March, as we look forward I opted for in addition to Dalex, Lenny Tavarez, and let me know Flow.

Ana Mena Without Air. The malaga presents itself as a romantic ballad tragedies, which are identified in the history, with which many of us feel. Ana breaks with a musical style that has offered us in his recent projects, to give us their version of downtempo. Yes, Without Air this song comes with a catchy chorus that makes the soundtrack of day-to-day.

Camilo – Favorites. This Friday, Girl Power, also have crept in, the new issues of some of the artists of our panoramic current. One of them is Camilo, who celebrates married his first few weeks, with new and catchy themes. With the style of the pop and moombahton, which characterize him, the Colombian comes with a letter of romance.

Sebastian Yatra, Ricky Martin – A Lack Of Love. In these days of quarantine, is very much in need of a lot of it, of the love, and you are aware of our protagonists. Yatra and Ricky bring us a ballad that speaks to us, the lack of love, living in a relationship that is already over-in the absence of just that: love. How have you lived this already once?

Ovy On The Drums, TINI – Since You Don’t Call Me. To unite if two concerning the new generations of artists, is assured of success. This is what is done, what new, the producer, and Argentina, is a theme with the rhythms of moombahton and a letter also with the antónimo something romantic. Tini wants to this person that he his heart not on your way, for always. And, to put it casually in your video clip a wedding is wearing a dress and frustrated with this person, and broke, with all of its breakdowns.

5SOS – Wildflower. The Australians have also proposed to revive our quarantine with their new album ” C. A. L. M. And one of the issues that is life on this new project Wildflowera song that is a mixture of euphoria and excitement, and romantic. “All we can say is, this song is kind of a Frankenstein of everything, we worship the music,” explained the band in their social networks.

Wiz Khalifa, Tyga – Contact. This Friday news there is also space for the sounds of urban hip-hop. And read the names of these two rappers on the same topic, these rhythms are secure. With the sound of a clarinet in your base, Wiz, and Tyga, the assumption on the level of fame that you have acquired, after his time in the industry and the difficulty to access them.

Javiera Mena – Flashback. The Chilean artist has been engaged in a pop-mail, to give us a retro-futurism with a dose of nostalgia in his new single With Flashbackdecorations, the desire to dance and feel like you can go to, to think about the passage of time. In these difficult times, we have been through, the artist was hesitant about the publication of the issue, but came to the conclusion that, in fact, the world needed music, music. Thank You, Javiera!

Other artists that fill most of our Friday with your rhythms fresh Other Gambino and his 19.10David Rees and Such as bees?Marlon with AmorfinaLucia Fernanda and Rocco S For You, Maria Isabel and Moncho Chavea with Feel Cosquillitas and Pasaban with What I Lost to Lose you.