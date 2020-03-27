How is this possible? Taylor Swift and the millionaire’s gift to his fans, the unleashed madness. FANTASTIC!

Taylor Swift it is these artists, which enjoys a good reputation in an inexplicable way from its beginnings, therefore, the artist is a lot of your musical genre-noticed.

The artist of the country millions of fans behind, halagándola and offer their support every step of the way, you not in vain has 128 million fans on her Instagram.

– In The News

The singer and actress is aware of the support they provide, respond to their admirers, and kind of wanted to, so loving.

In view of the global situation, the life today, with the pandemic of the coronavirus, there are many communities who have suffered, in different countries, in front of this terrible event, therefore, the us-American composer he wanted to do whatever possible to improve the reality.

The artist decided to co-operate with persons, who remained in quarantine, without income and can not solve to survive the expenses that are necessary to.

The famous pop your fans put on personal accounts more than 3 thousand us dollars as assistance to cover a bit of the basic needs for the next few days.

Prior to this action, Taylor Swift went to one of the most innovative artists of the above networks, turned to the tendency that through your generous donation.