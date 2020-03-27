How much Ariana Grande and Beyoncé cost in Coachella

As reported by The Blast, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé’s 4 million us dollars were offered for each weekend of shows at the Coachella festival. The contracts of the two were “structured exactly the same way”.

Ariana Grande with his production, the last weekend became the fourth woman in the lead, Coachella, Bjork, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

14. in april 2019, Ariana Grande surprised, during his presentation in Coachella, singing alongside Nicki Minaj, Diddy and NSYNC (without Justin Timberlake).

For his part, Beyoncé in her presentation, Coachella 2018 was one of the most talked about gala by his re-Union with Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z and her sister Solange, J Balvin, and a band of musicians.