Increases 11.4% traffic web porn – ContraRéplica

By martha Rojas

martha.rojas@contrareplica.nx

The crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, has generated a quarantine status in many parts of the country, and with the increasing hours of leisure, and the need for people to remain at home several platforms have released their content for consumption free of charge. It is the case of Porhub, which offers adult content in exchange that they remain in their house during the quarantine.

Psychologist from the UNAM, Maricela Acosta mentions ContraRéplica that the brain activity that produces the pornography in the brain often cause alterations in sexual behavior.

“Pornography produces an excess of dopamine in the brain, it is basically a feeling of pleasure or happiness that can be addictive, and in the long run those who abuse the content of this type of platforms may exhibit alterations of sexual behavior, such as difficulty reaching orgasm, or, in the case of men, maintain an erection,” he said.

Pornhub web site with adult content, visited by close to 33-thousand-500 million people annually, as revealed on the own platform. However, the consumption of that content, that may appear harmless is not only a problem of character ethics.

In 2019, in Florida was arrested Christopher Johnson, 30 years after a 15 year old teenager, reported as lost, to be recognized in one of the videos of the platform. That year, Mexico was placed as the tenth country that more traffic generated to the web.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and thousands of citizens were confined to their homes in Italy, the platform has released the Premium content in a lot of countries around the world.

StayhomeHub, is the name of the campaign that seeks to flatten the curve of infections with self-isolation at home. This initiative gave rise in countries such as Italy and Spain, where it began to be given free access to the service.

The platform looks for people to have how to entertain at home, in addition to avoid exit. Arguing that the key to this type of pandemic is to avoid contact and that are not saturated medical services, in addition to the winning time in the pursuit of a treatment and a vaccine.

By entering the site of StayhomeHub, the user will have to tick two boxes where you will engage in a virtual way to isolation and washing of hands regularly.

Pornhub has revealed an important report in which it notes an increase to 11.6 percent of traffic on the site, which led to open its Premium content as a way of contributing to the fight of this pandemic, reported that the accounts will be valid until the next April 23.

According to his report 2019 Year in Review, the mexicans prefer content of mexican lesbians, mature women, anal sex and your porn star favorite, prefer Jordi child-cock, Mia Khalifa and Lana Rhoades, Dillion Harper and Abella Danger. In this sense, Acosta mentioned that pornography is linked to gender-based violence.