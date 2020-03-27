Is Coronavirus! Shakira gives a very good message in spite of the pandemic. You can change everything!

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
2


Shakira once again, the good news for these hours, you are very lucky, their fans, and the inhabitants of Germany in this crisis, caused by the coronavirus.

And it is the company that produced the scents the Colombian to be started with the production of alcohol in the gel is distributed in these times of shortage.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here