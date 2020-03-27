It is not so good! Lana Del Rey unveils a new look and his fans criticize their choice

Lana Del Rey just to surprise many of her fans to come back more beautiful than ever. The superstar pop is stealing the looks to appear with a new hair color that many on the Internet have been described as ‘terrible’.

The news was announced via a tweet with two snapshots, where Lana Del Rey appears posing smiling for a selfie next to a friend of hers. While it is true there were a number of comments that enhanced its beauty, many others were surprised and did not hesitate to strongly criticize the singer, to make sure to notice it’s very, very different.

The new hair color you have chosen is a sort of light brown from the root up to the half, which ends in a bath blond to the tips. In the dress, just bring a t-shirt blue, along with a yellow pole below. For its part, the companion of Wool contrasts his look because she prefers a brown intense from beginning to end.

“Oh no, she looks like the wife of a farmer”, “my God, she can’t be Lana”, “Delete this please”, “Somebody tell me why it looks that way” and “She looks like my mother and she is 58” were some of the comments posted on the social network Twitter trying to find explanations about what had happened with the interpreter of ‘Don’t call me ‘ angel’.

