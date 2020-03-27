Katy Perry celebrates her 35 years in the swimsuit

Los Angeles.- Katy Perry today 35 yearsand in Instagram the celebrated with a sexy photo of herself in a bathing suit.

In the picture the actress is a piece of sees her curves in a bathing suit in the color red.

“35 and never more alive,” wrote the interpreter, “Roar” is in the publication until the date of 677 thousand exceeds Like.

Recently, Perry revealed that she got engaged with actor Orlando Bloom.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQEgklEwhSo(/embed)

The singer and the Bloom began to leave, in the year 2016, however, separated for a while, before returning to the relationship and yourself.

Known for such hits as “California Gurls”, was also married to the British comedian Russell Brand.