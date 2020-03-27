Kim Kardashian and other celebrities look, the natural, quarantined,

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Britney Spears, among other international stars to teach you in their social networks, such as the lights in the house to be locked up and have your quarantine due to coronavirus COVID-19.

In the sleep suit, leisure clothes, shorts, t-shirts, and without a drop of make-up lights, other celebrities like Fernanda Castillo and Érik Elia, the parts at the same time with their fans, as it is his day out of the house not going out.

Kim Kardashian, for example, is the happiest person in the world to share, your children in your home, moments in which the staff is to your needs and plays with them.

What is the make all for the entertainment of their children? As a family we are a social distance, but we need some fun ideas of what to do! Any hint would help!”, she writes on Instagram.

Victoria and David Beckham, for his part, had the idea of a tribute to the doctors and the nursing staff, on a video with the family.

We are happy to be able to thank us gathered here on this night with the whole country, for the brave workers of health and the NHS, the reports of tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19″ on Twitter.

You may also like: Kalimba instead relies on Thalia and Eiza González for the attack on AMLO

Fernanda castle, who has acted in telenovelas how To love and the Lord of the heavens and shows what is beautiful, without the make-up and a message proposing that people have a positive attitude to the coronavirus.

Today, our attitude makes all the difference, our attitude and stay in the house. If you can, please STAY IN the HOUSE. Pamper yourself and cuídame”.

Erik Elia, from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and who during 2019 appeared in the television series Betty in New York, shows in its networks, has a video where she shows how to happen in your house.

This is the way things are… How to make your incarceration? #quedateencasa” she asks on Instagram Érik, who has worked in other telenovelas as the color of passion and of the series Guzmán.

Britney Spears, the tell during her imprisonment in the house next to his family, short reflections on life. “You try to make me strong and be positive and be courageous. Oh, keep your head up, friends!” shows the famous singer.

Christina Aguilera, shows how well you feel and your house lights up in pants and writes:

A reminder that what we do, for ourselves, our families, the elderly, the babies, our sick neighbors, grandparents, parents, brothers,…”.

A reminder that we’re doing it for yourself, our families, for the elderly, the babies, the immunocompromised, our sick neighbors, our grandparents, our parents, our brothers, sisters, idols, rivals, friends and. We’re doing it for everyone who can not, who are risking their lives to fight for ours. #Flatten Thecurve #StayHome #StaySafe Free To Play Game. A publication of shared Christina Aguilera (@xtina) the 26 sea until 2020 at 11:55 PM PDT





You may be interested in: Coronavirus in Mexico of the day

Christina Aguilera hits with your new look

In the past few days, Christina Aguilera, who the 39-year-old revealed on Instagram to see new pictures of how it looks with a new look.

Many of his fans responded, by praise and nice comments, but others criticized strongly and said that they saw you as before.

That you have are not careful and lost a bit of their youth, they make you see the famous interpreter of songs such as Lady marmalade, and For you.