Kylie Jenner and the stars, which will help in the fight against Coronavirus

Since many celebrities are in support of the fight against the coronavirus. You can find here is a list: 26 March 2020

While the pandemic is spreading, the celebs have joined together to fight against them, to eat donations of sanitary material and support to banks, money for research into treatments. Was on social networks, where you have been, its a sign of solidarity in front of the problem.

Kylie Jenner

The businesswoman has decided to support and lend a hand in this important fight against the coronavirus, and donated a million dollars to medical supplies such as masks and other protective equipment. The donation was announced of your doctor Thais Aliabadi conclusion thanked deeply your gesture of support.

Angelina Jolie

The actress has put together a million dollars to donate to an organization to support communities in the provision of food for children who need it the most. Jolie decided to help, not only in this aspect, but to learn by the support of the UN-Agency funds for refugees and schools in Afghanistan, to help kids to be able to continue during the pandemic.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The ex-Governor and actor from California took and showed his great support and name donated a million dollars to a page Frontline Responders Fund, for the provision of medical supplies, such as masks, gowns and gloves. “This is a simple way to protect our true action heroes in the first line of our hospitals, and I am proud to be a part of it. Doné $ 1 million, and I hope that all of you, can you support the step to these heroes. Go to the link in my biography to help, ” wrote the actor.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

It was announced in a publication together on Twitter, where the couple, their donation, a million dollars to two organizations that you represent, banks, food in the United States and Canada during the crisis, for the health of COVID-19. In addition, Reynolds announced that his company, Aviation Gin, donate 30% of profits online, Guild bartender from the United States.

Rihanna

The singer once again shows his solidarity by five million dollars from banks in essen, in the moment, this working in the communities to the danger of infection and with older adults in the United States, as well as their contribution in order to continue to be investigated as a treatment for the virus, with the around the world.

Kanye West

The rapper helped Dream Centeran organization , based on their services to support the communities that neglected the most, and provides food for the people who need it most. In addition to his wife, Kim Kardashian, donates 20% of their revenue from the online-underwear-Skims to help people who need it most in this contingency.

Justin Bieber

Justin, also joined to donate $ 29 billion to a charitable organization for children in China, this in order to help with the efforts that they are used by you in your social networks, we all have to be there for each other.

Justin Timberlake

The singer announced on social networks, his firm intention to donate, Bank, food Mid South of Memphis, “This is a crazy moment, but you have to remember that we all,” he wrote.

Myley Cyrus

L-us-partnership with the brand Emi-Jay for a campaign with the title “Care together” supports Feeding America —an organization that works like a food bank— all this with the aim that if you make the ribbons for the hair, and you use the code bright-minded, which donated 100% of the revenue to the organization.

Shakira

The singer announced that Piug, the house of perfumery, which manufactures its fragrances, stopped its production in the joint, they create be donated now anti-bacterial to the Spanish government.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates promised to donate at least us $ 105 million in response to the pandemic in which we live. This money will be found to improve the efforts, a treatment, which, in turn, accelerated development of vaccines.

Lady Gaga

Gaga is another of the celebrities who have teamed up against the coronavirus, because they announced their social networks to obtain that part of the profits, your cósmeticos house Labs, for the boards in Los Angeles and New York.

Don’t forget that Stephen Curry, Brad Paisley, Mandy Moore, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, among others, have combined their efforts with a view to the coronavirus.

*IMAGE: Getty Images