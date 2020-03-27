Lana del Rey cancels European tour due to health problems

Stuart Swopes
The singer Lana del Rey, worried their fans after canceling a European tour due to that you have a disease that affected the vocal cords.

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, known as Lana del Rey is preparing to perform a tour of Europe this Friday, February 21st, however, the interpreter of “Born To Die” had to cancel the concert series due to for medical advice you should take rest for a month.

“I am sorry to disappoint all so at the last minute, but this disease has taken me by surprise and I have completely lost my voice to sing,” is part of the statement that the singer released on different media.

“The doctor has advised four weeks of rest for the time being… I hate to disappoint all, but I need to improve,” added Lana del Rey, which will arrive to Chile to be submitted next Friday, the 27th of march at the Festival Lollapalooza Chile.



