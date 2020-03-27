Lana del Rey: Melodrama, suspense

“Chile, you guys are the best. Do you know it’s true?” Those words began to mark the close of the presentation of Lana del Rey in the version 2018 of Lollapalooza. The new yorker ended up conquering national soil with sweetness and melancholy by “Lust for Life” and “Summertime Sadness”.

After a resounding success, and prior to his announcement as headliner of the next edition of the festival, What has happened during these two years? A couple of months after columpiar in the scenario, Banco de Chile, announced the release of their fifth album Norman Fucking Rockwell!

A total of 67 minutes divided in 14 tracks make up an album acclaimed by the critics. The introspective excesses and penalties re-taking the leitmotif of the new yorker. Confirms that sometimes it is not necessary to innovate or change the strategy, but that the same tactic may re-transmit the expected sensations. The piano manages to combine with the intense and sharp letters on topics such as “Cinnamon Girl” and “Hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”. Are the weapons with which Wool reconquered to a fanbase that never put in doubt.

However, lit alarms. A couple of days ago the artist announced the cancellation of the rest of his european tour due to health problems. He reported that he had to take rest because it was running out of voice. Nothing had been said even with regard to their participation in the ten years of Lollapalooza Chile.

In the meantime, we will be optimistic. We can expect a show that is heartfelt and intimate on the 27th of march. Hits such as “Ride” and “Born to Die” will ring strong and will be intermingled with “Venice Bitch” for to transform the O’higgins Park in a space of catharsis and containment.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qolmz4FlnZ0(/embed)