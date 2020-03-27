Learn languages to sing! | The Informer :: News: Jalisco, Mexico, Sport & Entertainment

Not to say, to speak in this quarantine we forget, full of school and up to English, we know.

If you are a fan of languages, can of the pandemic by the coronavirus (COVID-19) completed their studies, but this does not prevent that you need to be an expert in a language other than English. Some songs can be a great help to rehearse, other languages, here we will show you some examples!

Language: English

Song: “Hot n cold” by Katy Perry

Why: one of the most important problems, to learn a new language and gain fluency is lack of vocabulary is. This song has a grammatical structure is very simple: you focus on the conjugation of the verb “to be” in present simple (great for beginners of the language).

To top it off, gives us a nice list of antonyms:

Hot-cold-Yes-no, inside-outside, up-down, wrong-right, black-and-white.

Letter:

“Cause you’re hot then you’re cold

You’re yes then you’re no

You’re in then you’re out

You’re up then you’re down

You’re wrong when it’s right

It’s black and it’s white”.

Language: Italian

Song: “un raggio di sole”, played by Jovanotti

Why: a great opportunity to learn (or repeat) the times of the past, specifically the past tense and the perfect.

Letter:

T’ho detto “amore” e tu m’hai messo in gabbia

M ‘ hai scritto “sempre”, ma l’hai scritto sulla sabbia

T’ho detto “eccomi” and volevi cambiarmi

T’ho detto “basta” and m’hai detto “non lasciarmi”.

Language: English.

Song: “I still love you so much,” Kate & Ben

Why: to start, one speaks of a universal theme known by all, or almost all: love. A ballad is working, practicing the correct pronunciation of some (many) sentences, the romantic, the it is in the vocabulary.

The translation of the title is “I still love You very much,” a phrase that is repeated more than once along the songs.

Language: English

Song: “Chilanga banda”, written by Jaime Lopez and made famous by the group Café Tacvba.

Why: this song is full of caló Mexicans, for to translate if you are not familiar with the technical language, Mexican, almost from a dictionary word-for-word, even though you are in Mexico… Because “the chompiras raffle and dancing tibiri tabara”.

JL