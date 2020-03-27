Lollapalooza 2020: the government of the Province assesses suspend it for the coronavirus

The government of the Province of Buenos Aires reported today that evaluate to suspend the next edition the Lollapalooza 2020 by the pandemic coronavirus. According to the agency Noticias Argentinas, the chief of Cabinet of buenos aires, Carlos Bianco, announced that they are working to make a decision and make it known in the next few hours. So far, the festival is still standing.

In that sense, the official said: “What we are looking at in particular. Yesterday there was a meeting between the Ministry of Security of the Province with the organizers, where they discussed the issue, but it was reported that it recommended the suspension“.

Gwen Stefani, one of the protagonists of this new edition of the Lollapalooza, (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In addition, he added that the decision will be known in the next few hours: “Today, there is a resolution of the Ministry of Health that recommended to suspend the activity and that people avoid participating,” explained the minister.

The event is scheduled for the 27, 28 and 29 of march in San Isidro and it has an important grid international, starring artists such as the Gun’s N Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Gwen Stefani and Lana del Rey.

This new edition marks the return of Lana del rey in the country. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP)

The company in charge of the organization of the Lollapalooza released a statement saying that the festival does not reprogramaría. “Some in the media are communicating with which was suspended the festival. For now, that’s not true,” said the production company CITY Entertainment yesterday.

I go of the grid this announced Travis Scott, one of the artists of the time. (Photo: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

On the other hand, today they met the first suspensions of musical events in the country. On the one hand “Natural Sound Festival”, with Nonpalidece, and the Italian singer of reggae Alborosie. Then came the announcement of a musical entertainment in Neuquén where he was going to play the rock band La Beriso and finally the recital of the group of american rap Wu-Tang Clan, which was scheduled for next April 10, in the Luna Park.