Mia Khalifa says that “the coronavirus ruined his life”
The exactriz adult film revealed how it has affected the coronavirus in your life.
Mia Khalifa it is one of the celebrities adding to the string of concern regarding the pandemic the coronavirus and alert to their fans for a good reason.
The celebrity commented on their stories that this disease has had a negative impact, and warned his followers about the cancellation of sporting events.
“The coronavirus has ruined my life”
For the host of 27 years, it was painful, that it will cancel the next season of the National Hockey League, since that is a big fan along with her fiancé Robert Sandber.
For it has been mentioned in several stories that his life is ruined as there are no sports.
Mia Khalifa stressed his sadness at the cancellation of most sporting events but above all one of the that she is knowledgeable, because on one occasion he participated as a commentator at an event, demonstrating their passion for West Ham United Football Club.
On one occasion, Mia Khalifa suffered an accident.
“During the party… I was sitting behind the glass and the disc shot out and caught me off guard. When I hit I grabbed the chest and didn’t want to let it go because I felt that if I did there would be blood everywhere,” said the celebrity.
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xmev31UhktQ(/embed)
The young man who participated in several films for adults are retired from the industry and has built his professional life. However, it is still a model of content extravagant in its pages unique.
