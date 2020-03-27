Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment bring back some minutes on ‘Hannah Montana’ through a virtual session

Hannah and Lola have you meet again, but this time as Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment. The protagonist of ‘Hannah Montana’ is, by your account of Instagram a few direct famous guests, under the name of “Bright-Minded: Live With Miley’for the entertainment of their fans during the isolation caused by the coronavirus.

One of the invited star Cyrus her friend Emily Osment waswith the together, the four seasons of the series on antenna lasted makes iconic moments that have dared to share. Cyrus shared with her “best friend” Disney Channel and its fans in many pictures of his time in ‘Hannah Montana’, in what she called, “the session of the decade”.

During the live seals to share decided also moments, as in his first press conferencein the Cyrus reminded that your teeth “had decided, a month prior to your photo shoot”, “My mother had me a couple of false teeth”revealed Miley.

In addition to the great friendship that unites them Cyrus explained that he is elected Osment as a guest of your program, because you know, a great lover of animalsso that together they could encourage the people to help the Pets during the pandemic. “It is a great moment for those people who can afford to do in this situation is something. It is a good time to take or to encourage,but it is very important to talk about financial responsibility, and the voltage that can cause a pet, in a family during this time of financial difficulties. The best way to get the attention is the best friend of the people, win for the best duo of friends that always encourages people to do better and to do the right thing”he said the protagonist.

Cyrus ended the interview, thanked her girlfriend occur in your program “You’re the best”, he said.

More visitors-star

The talk show hosted by Miley Cyrus is a success in social networks is that the actress and singer has had the opportunity that many celebrities in it. One of the highlights was another star of the Disney Channel, Demi Lovatothat you have a special affection. “Life moves so fast, that it is in General difficult, frenarnos and appreciate the people in our lives, and you are that person for me for so many years and we were friends for so long…”said Lovato.

Other stars to have dropped from ‘Bright-Minded: Live With Miley’ were Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Ora or Hailey Bieberalthough it is still much, much more.