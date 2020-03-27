Peruvian team: Flores and Tapia say not to know Mia Khalifa and Sasha Grey and users ‘trolean’ | VIDEO | Sports

The players of the peruvian team take advantage of the quarantine to train from their homes and sharing with their family. Such was the case of Edison Flores and Renato Tapia, who in a free space they also decided to contact with his followers via social networks.

Both players of the Bicolor led a fun live broadcast from their accounts of Instagram official, since they ignored actresses for adult content.

YOU CAN SEE: Nolberto Solano after being held for violating quarantine: “I’m sorry”

Flowers and Tapia they played with the internet users to choose one of two options that they were showing, one of them was “whatMia Khalifa or Sasha Grey?” (actresses in films for adults).

Edison Flowers responded “Who are these?”. Renato Tapia he continued, “do Not know the truth, they must be actresses, no? Should come out in Avengers, or one thing like that.”

YOU CAN SEE: Conmebol will release payments to clubs that played the Copa Libertadores

Quickly, some users commented mocking the response of both elements of the peruvian team, who claimed ignorance of the two famous actresses of movies for adults.

“How not going to know,” said an internet user; “yes, they are actresses Avengers”, commented another user so sarcastic.

On the other hand, in this complicated present that traverses the peruvian people for the expansion of the COVID-19the ‘wards’ of Ricardo Gareca added efforts to make a donation to the people who most need it; so confirmed Edison Flowers during the live broadcast of Instagram.