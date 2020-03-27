Rihanna donates medical materials to hospitals in New York city

The singer is one of many celebrities who has decided to engage and get the most out of the provision of medical services, the equipment they so desperately need.

The singer Rihanna it is one of the many prominent residents in the United States, has made a step forward, a contribution to the care of the extraordinary medical supplies, including gloves, gowns, gel, disinfectant, and masks need to see the emergency services and hospitals in the country that have not stopped, increase the work load in the last days.

Thank you

In more concrete terms, your donation was aimed at professionals who work tirelessly in the state of New York, was confirmed by the Governor, Andrew Cuomo in a message Twitter also served him, to him directly to thank.

Although the interpreter does not advertise for their generous gesture, which appears to be according to the law, his name in the list of donors for the facilities of the public in new York.

“I thank you Rihanna and his Foundation by donating personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as other materials essential for the state of New York. We would like to thank you for your help and many others were involved in the relief efforts”, exchanged message in the profile of the official journal of the political.

I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up. 5/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

In case of emergency

The urgency of all of these products are necessary, as of today, both for the care of the patient as well as for the protection of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers, is still more evident in these days in the United States, with more than 80 thousand people, has become the country with the most infected in the world, of which a good part focuses on the city of New York and its Metropolitan area.

