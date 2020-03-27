Shakira and Puig company left to produce fragrances, alcohol gel, donated

In the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus -, alcohol-gel is scarce in most countries of the world and the emphasis is on the need to wash your hands with water and soap as the first and best option, to avoid being infected.

However, if this is not possible, to be at home, for example, alcohol-gel, the function is fulfilled and it is necessary.

Given the situation, the Colombian singer Shakira and her partner, the manufacture of perfumes stopped, and through the standardisation of their infrastructure, to the preparation of the gel to donate to the Spanish government.

From the quarantine Gerard Piqué and his sons, and has saved, together with her husband, the Colombian singer gave the gesture.

“I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in difficult times such as these. As my partner Puig, they handed their work perfumes is the production of disinfectants for the hands, for the donation of the Spanish government. To do a great example of good social,” wrote the artist in the social network.