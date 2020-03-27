Shakira began to, alcohol gel Shows TL9, TL9 News (Clips)to establish

The company produces the perfume Shakira the production of alcohol began in the gel.

Against the background that you live in, Shakira and his partners decided to carry out a gesture has been applauded and recognized throughout the world.

On your social networks, the Colombian singer said, stopped the manufacture of perfumes and directed for the infrastructure of the company, their bases in Spain, the production of alcohol in the gel.

On the same side, stated, that the product is donated, to be left to the Spanish government to distribute, in a manner sorted, come first to the places where it is most needed.

Telenueve at noonthe days look even more comprehensive with the information to the moment coverage of national and international relevance. The analysis of the most important events of the day. Mobile-live, sports, politics, entertainment, facts, police reports, weather reports, transit and additions. With the journey of Marisa Andes and Esteban Mirol. Of Monday to Friday 12: 00 PM of The Nine.