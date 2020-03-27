Shakira for the production of perfume to alcohol to produce gel

Photo: @shakira

Last Wednesday, it was announced that Shakira he asked the company, the factory is your perfume the should stop the production of cosmetics-and-now focus on the creation of the alcohol gel at the peak of the crisis in health care caused coronavirus COVID-19.

The warehouse for these products in drugstores and super markets, made the barranquillera I would like the issue Supplement. Therefore, through their social networks reported, the production in the company created to your cosmetics.

The factory, based in Spain, has to create its infrastructure, the gel is in alcohol. This product will provide households that do not have it, because, as he explained to Shakira, the product donated in order to make the Spanish government, distributed ordenandamente.

