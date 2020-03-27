Taylor Swift makes direct donations to their fans, by the coronavirus | Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities who have solidarizado with his admirers due to the corona virus, the global pandemic, the world use donations for their fans.

Starting with the search for ways to help others to cope and to escape, to cancel events, are just some of the measures have participated in the governments and the celebrities there COVID-19.

Fortunately, most people recover, but cause severe disease in the elderly, and those can medical conditions already existing.

TAYLOR SWIFT SENT MONEY TO THE FANS

Taylor Swift helps fill in the blanks, where the income went to some of his fans. Some have received thousands of dollars, which is the Creator of hits “The Lover” and “1989”.

A fan, Holly Turnerin received an injection of cash from Swift, after the photographer and graphic designer, independent correspondence Tumblr your livelihood was threatened, and he is considering to leave the city of New York.

Also the interpreter, “Breathe” he sent $ 3,000 and wrote: “Holly, you always were there for me. I would like to be there for you. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.

The boy Turner, he was completely surprised. Swift “ – literally, without the help of others, was my ability to stay here. I can’t believe what I see, ” wrote Turner.

Swift also sent $ 3,000 another fan was stressed bills receiver gathers, which by this answer:

“These beautiful people magically amazing. I don’t even know where to begin, the boy said.

