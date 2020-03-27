“The a is exposed, remained…”: Piqu, the one on the front and the privacy of Shakira. Do not forgive!

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
2


Shakira not, in the times of the quarantine. If there is something that I could not do as idle in the face of uncertainty and the desolacin for the most needy.

It is known, the facet of filantrpica the internationally acclaimed singer and not sp a lot of time thinking about the time to slow down a plan of action for cooperation in the progress of the pandemic.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here