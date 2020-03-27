The adorable photo of daughter Kylie Jenner in a bathtub full of foam

Kylie Jenner fills Instagram tenderness. The child in the Kardashian family showed a sweet photo with his daughter Stormi in a bathtub full of foam, and it is the best you in the whole week.

While the classic social at home during the crisis of the coronavirus, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the owner, Kylie Cosmetics, 22 years old, shared the photograph of a smiling Stormi and wrote,”This photo makes me happy“.

He seemed to make you happy, Stormi also, with the small baby smiled broadly in the sweet image. And a lot of friends and family in the vicinity of Jenner also felt the joy, including Winnie Harlow Anastasia Karanikolaou, Olivia Pierson, Malika Haaq and more.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are very un –

“Oh, that makes me so happy!!” the sister of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, 39 years, said. “Well that makes me happy,” commented Hailey Baldwin, 23 years.

Kylie the release has many updates for your house in California during the pandemic course. Many updates have been at the insistence of their followers, they, too, come in to stay, and avoid contact with other people to help control the spread of the virus.

“Other daily reminder for taking this social distance and quarantine“wrote Jenner, in the past week.

