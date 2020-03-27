The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go in the quarantine

The children of the Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt together went back to it all! Depending on the source of the Name. News, and the heirs Angelina and Brad, MaddoxThe 18-year-old People16, Zahara15-year-old Shiloh13 years old, and the twins Knox and Hotel 11 years ago, joined to the quarantine of the coronavirus.
“All the children are in the house with Angelina, but you were in the Mall, and they went through their regular visits”the source said.
On the 20 day of the month of March, in the University of Yonsei, where the Maddox study, announced the extender, class, online, or in the middle of April, due to the coronavirus. Just as he knew, the other children are still studying online.
“You can take the lessons at home, playing with languages, play instruments, play Board games, and helping in the kitchen. It has not been much adjustment since you are used to doing homework at home.”a source revealed.
The source added that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the “love” to spend time with their parents and stay at home. “You spend a lot of time together as a family and to live, to watch movies or tv shows.
Social distance is not the only way for the diamond that you found to help during a pandemic. At the beginning of this week, the star of the The future he donated$ 1 million to the The child is Hungrya non-profit organization focused on child hunger in the United States and around the world.
Monica Schipper/ Getty images for Netflix
“Since this week, more than a billion children are out of school around the world because of road closures in connection with the coronavirus”Jolie said in a statement shared with E-Mail! News. “So many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive during school time, including nearly 22 million children in the United States, the depending on the food. The child is Hungry, makes a determined effort to reach the greatest possible number of children.
Jolie is not alone in his charitable efforts. On Thursday, at the Ralph Lauren Corporate, Foundation, and the Ralph Laurendonated 10 million Dollar to fight against the coronavirus. At the end of the week Rihanna he also donated$ 5 million to support the global efforts to speed up the support through his Foundation, ” Clara Lionel.