The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go in the quarantine

The children of the Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt together went back to it all! Depending on the source of the Name. News, and the heirs Angelina and Brad, MaddoxThe 18-year-old People16, Zahara15-year-old Shiloh13 years old, and the twins Knox and Hotel 11 years ago, joined to the quarantine of the coronavirus.

“All the children are in the house with Angelina, but you were in the Mall, and they went through their regular visits”the source said.

On the 20 day of the month of March, in the University of Yonsei, where the Maddox study, announced the extender, class, online, or in the middle of April, due to the coronavirus. Just as he knew, the other children are still studying online.

“You can take the lessons at home, playing with languages, play instruments, play Board games, and helping in the kitchen. It has not been much adjustment since you are used to doing homework at home.”a source revealed.