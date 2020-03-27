The festival will be streaming with Yorka and Javiera Mena

This weekend is going to make a new version of the festival Lollapalooza, which this time would celebrate their 10 years in Chile, with artists of the stature of Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes, Travis Scott and Lana del Rey.

This massive event in the O’higgins Park was suspended due to the advancement of Covid-19 in the country, but not to leave with the win, organized a online version so you can listen from the comfort of your sofa.

What your name? Lolla at homeand broadcast the same day that was scheduled in Chile: the Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29.

As reported, these shows will be transmitted by the Instagram of LollaCLbetween 12 PM and 9 PM, the three days.

Lineup Lolla at Home

On the night of this Thursday, the 26th announced who would be the inclusion of Lolla at Home. In total it will be over 20 shows via streaming which artists, mostly national, made from their own places of quarantine.

For example, this Friday 27 will be presented Javiera Mena (5 PM), who just premiered his new single Flashback, and one who sure will perform hits such as Another Was, Sword and Yo no te pido la luna.

An hour later will continue to Matías Díaz, better known as Kidd Tetoonthe 17-year-old won with its mix of urban beats with dancehall.

In the meantime, at 7.30 PM will come the turn of the rapper venezuelan Micro TDH; at 8 PM the Lucybell; and at 8.30 PM the concert Zaturnothe rapper who broke in Shot of Grace and has continued a successful solo career.

It will be on Saturday, April 28, at 12 PM, when you start the streaming with the duo Yorka, of the sisters Pastenes, which has some really nice songs, corals, among them Walking distance to and Stay With Me.

At 3 PM it will show Peppa Pig for the kids; and from 7 PM and every half hour, there will be a new show, among them will be presented Harry Nach with urban beats. After will follow the singer-songwriter of pop – rock Fernando Milagros (7.30 PM); then the trap Polimá Westcoast (8 P.M.) and the jazz Golden Dawn Arkestra. At 9 PM will play Ceaese and half an hour after Dj Who.

In both the Sunday, may 29, from 12 PM to 1 PM there will be a strip for the children with shows Pulentos and The Frutantes. Everything will continue at 3 P.M. with Rootz Hi-Fiand at 4 PM the indie Sweet and Agraz, who will perform his hits: I Cast in you and I do not have enough.

Then he will come Blue Mary (6 PM), Nakeye (7 PM), Maikel Delacalle (8 PM) and Rawayana (9 PM).