The festival will be the same, but for streaming

This weekend is going to make a new version of the festival Lollapalooza, which this time would celebrate their 10 years in Chile, with artists of the stature of Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes, Travis Scott and Lana del Rey.

This massive event in the O’higgins Park was suspended due to the advancement of Covid-19 in the country, but to not leave you with the desire to those who were waiting to see their favorite bands, organized a online version so you can listen from the comfort of your sofa.

What your name? Lollapalooza homeand broadcast the same day that was scheduled in Chile: the Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29.

As reported, these shows will be transmitted by the Instagram of LollaCLbetween 12 PM and 9 PM, the three days.

Eye: during the next few hours, and through the same Social Network, announced the poster of this “Lolla at home.”