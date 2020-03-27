The Hunger Games: Hope – Part 1

You want to know everything about the movie The Hunger Games: Hope-Part I available on Netflix? So, you have come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the actors, the plot and all the technical data-sheet of the movie to find out more about this great production from the world of entertainment.

The Hunger games: the hope, the — The I is a film with Action, Drama, sci-fi 2h03min the length in the direction of the Francis Lawrence and the stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. Below you can get all the information about this production.

It is good and worth seeing?

A series of films based on the books by Suzanne Collins, was able to transport the reader into the universe as a dystopia created by the author. Although the third part is the weakest when it comes to the action and the plot, but still manages to prepare the ground for the termination of the story. To keep it managed the audience is, and then goes through the steps that will be the last, of the revolution started by Katniss.

Technical Data

Name: The Hunger Games: Hope-Part I .

. Date of issue: 19/11/2014 .

.

Content: After her rescue from the massacre of the Quaternary according to their resistance against the government of tyrannical President Snow (Donald Sutherland), Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is desperate. Nervous and with no confidence in her, she now lives in district 13 on the side of her mother (Paula Malcomson) and sister Prim (Willow Shields). The President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) and Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) want to mobilize Katniss the role of robin, the symbol for the resistance of the population. After much reluctance, Katniss agrees to the proposal, provided that the strength of the commitment to the rescue of Peeta to her (Josh Hutcherson) and the rest of the winners, held captive by the capital.

Director: Francis Lawrence

The cast: Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson , Liam Hemsworth , Woody Harrelson . Length: 2h03min A Note To Imdb: 6.6 / 10 the 393936 User.



The Trailer

Panel️ watch on Netflix

So, what do you think of the Film The Hunger Games: Hope-Part I? Let us know in the comments!

Read more Movies and tv shows the Netflix.

https://deveserisso.com.br/blog/jogos-vorazes-a-esperanca-parte-1-e-bom-e-vale-a-pena-assistir-confira-trailer-sinopse-e-mais/https://deveserisso.com.br/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/jogos-vorazes-a-esperanca-parte-1-1024×533.jpghttps://deveserisso.com.br/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/jogos-vorazes-a-esperanca-parte-1-150×150.jpg Movies and tv seriesTips from the movies

You want to learn more about the movie the Hunger Games: hope – part I (available on Netflix? So, you have come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the actors, the plot and all the technical data-sheet of the movie to find out more about this great production of the world’s…

Ikie Arjonaarjona.ikie@gmail.comThe AdministratorIkie Arjona is the editor of the Deveserisso starting in 2015, and if you want a hint of that in the movie or tv series, you may ask, what is it going to be, as a perfect fit for you.Deveserisso