These are the songs of the new album of The Weeknd (and no trace of Like Selena) | Music

There are only a couple of days for the new studio album of The Weeknd see the light in all the world. And one of the big unknowns that needed to be cleared around this new musical project has been cleared. The musician has unveiled the complete list of songs that will be part of After hours.

In total there are 14 songs which are part of this fourth album that will see the light this 20 of march: Alone again, Too late, Hardest to love, Scared to live, Snowchild, Escape from THE, Heartless, Faith, Blinding lights, In your eyes, Save your tears, Repeat after me (Interlude), After Hours, and Until I bleed out.

Out of all of them, Abel Tesfaye already had introduced us to several singles such as Blinding lights, Scared to live, After hours, or Heartless. Of which there is no trace is that song called Like Selena supposedly had recorded recently. As you count, taking into account that in 2017 had a relationship of ten months with Selena Gomez, it seemed that she might be the protagonist of this new song.

However, or well the song changed the title and it has appeared under another name in the final list or has been left out in the final selection of After hours, the successor of Starboy ( perhaps one of the most successful levels of sales and reviews of his career) that launched in 2016, putting an end to four years without publishing an entire disk (remember that in 2018, the musician surprised everyone by throwing My dear melancholy, an EP in which I was experimenting with new sounds).

In his previous lp, The Weeknd included collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lana del Rey, and Daft Punk. In this list of songs that the artist has made public through their social networks not mentioned any artist although sure that has counted with the collaboration of producers for this album.

All this musical project has been accompanied by a powerful campaign audiovisual material that combines futurism with feelings like loneliness and heartbreak and some details close to the gore with blood, and blows a go-gó. Many agree that this sound reminiscent of the early days of the singer in the industry with its Trilogy project 2012. It also relies to a theme and style similar to that of the age, that both details the pain and anxiety that will associated the lack of affection. Therefore, it is possible to go back to their origins.