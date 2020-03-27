This is not the shade of gold of 24 kilates, the famous ” stand

Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio or Chiara Ferragni these are only omitted some of the celebrities from all over the world already have, to the Pure Gold Mask a mask made of gold, 24 kilates, to stimulate, the guarantee, the elasticity of the skin and reduce the depth of wrinkles, moisture and Shine.

The gold is in the composition, the micro-circulation in the skin, so that it is firm and silky smooth. It presents itself as a solution for people who suffer from acne, and infections of the skin, or you want to speed up the regeneration of cells.

The pure Gold mask, it has a price, it is not available to all, from 354 euros, and three of the application.

If everything is back to normal, you can be experienced in the Medical Institute, a Private in the port.