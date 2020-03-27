Ultimate the best movies at home in quarantine.

The world is in a panic with the outbreak of the coronavirus. With so many people, the number of deaths that have been infected, and at the time, it is best to stay at home.
As you can imagine, the virus has a great influence on the Film. Many projects have already been stalled, and the large-scale rollout has been delayed, such as the Fast and the Furious 9, and the Black Widow in the Marvel universe.
Without being able to go to the cinema, what do you do? In the absence of the two movies, here are some of the titles you can watch on the streaming service in Brazil. With Dwayne Johnson, star of the Fast and the Furious, earthquake: The San Andreas Fault, premiered in the year 2015 and it has recently come to the book of the series in Brazil, and it immediately became one of the film-the most watched. Johnson will be in Fast and the Furious 9, is to watch some of his movies (and they are many), it can be a good, for those who are with them. Movies and tv shows from Netflix, so you can have a lot of fun in quarantine.
The videos that were released-Black widow seems the handle is very similar to that of Captain America, The soldier Winter. The film was released in the year 2014 and is considered one of the best of the Marvel comics, and is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The star of the Fast and the Furious, for a long time, it’s Vin Diesel. If you are a fan of the actor, so why not watch xXx: re-enable some of the more recent of the franchise, the xXx? In Brazil, the film is available on Netflix. The actor in the series died of complications of coronavirus
“Iron man 2” was never one of the film the loved one will Marvel, too, for the account of the surplus of the things, the plot approaches, but never the focus on a specific topic in a sort of preparation for The Avengers, came out in 2012. But in the film, he was responsible for the introduction of the Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. The character, as we all know, loved a character by the fans. For a look back at the first steps of the character in the movie theaters, you can Iron see Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Much of the success of the Fast and the Furious, is the fact that the audience have the love to the boys, brawny, that they are strands in the absurd plot. Some of these can also be seen in the no pain, no Gain-Director Michael Bay, who have never been in a Film, the Fast and the Furious, but it seems to led to a franchise of a kind. The cast counts with Mark-Wahlberg-and, guess what, Dwayne Johnson. You can watch it on Netflix. You may have heard, the Lucy, the film is a controversial Director Luc Besson that was released in the year 2014. The film mixes action with some of the greatest worlds of science fiction. The actor is in the starring by Scarlett Johansson, and despite the fact that the film received mixed reviews, the acting of the actress has been widely applauded. In Brazil, it is available on Netflix. The avengers: Ultimatum cinema in the past year, and the much-awaited, always in the film production of the highest-grossing of all time. It was characterized to adopt by some already, in order to have different images of the favourite in the Marvel universe. In a way, one of these characters was the Black widow, who died in the story, but they could not say definitely, since the movie is on the way. Even so, the movie between the events of ” Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: was Infinite. It was a great movie, and many of them were impressed. Whether you believe it or not, but the Film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
