Ultimate the best movies at home in quarantine.

“Iron man 2” was never one of the film the loved one will Marvel, too, for the account of the surplus of the things, the plot approaches, but never the focus on a specific topic in a sort of preparation for The Avengers, came out in 2012. But in the film, he was responsible for the introduction of the Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in the MCU.

The character, as we all know, loved a character by the fans. For a look back at the first steps of the character in the movie theaters, you can Iron see Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Much of the success of the Fast and the Furious, is the fact that the audience have the love to the boys, brawny, that they are strands in the absurd plot. Some of these can also be seen in the no pain, no Gain-Director Michael Bay, who have never been in a Film, the Fast and the Furious, but it seems to led to a franchise of a kind.

The cast counts with Mark-Wahlberg-and, guess what, Dwayne Johnson. You can watch it on Netflix.

You may have heard, the Lucy, the film is a controversial Director Luc Besson that was released in the year 2014. The film mixes action with some of the greatest worlds of science fiction.

The actor is in the starring by Scarlett Johansson, and despite the fact that the film received mixed reviews, the acting of the actress has been widely applauded. In Brazil, it is available on Netflix.

The avengers: Ultimatum cinema in the past year, and the much-awaited, always in the film production of the highest-grossing of all time. It was characterized to adopt by some already, in order to have different images of the favourite in the Marvel universe.

In a way, one of these characters was the Black widow, who died in the story, but they could not say definitely, since the movie is on the way. Even so, the movie between the events of ” Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: was Infinite.

It was a great movie, and many of them were impressed. Whether you believe it or not, but the Film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.