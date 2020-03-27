What a luck they have! In this way, Shakira is using the quarantine

The beautiful cantanste Shakira has permitted us to see as the days of quarantine, a short video, taken from her beloved husband Piqué

26. March 2020 · 20:36 hs

The beautiful singer Shakira born in the beautiful city of Barranquilla, Colombia, and there it was, where it began, materalizarse your biggest dreams.

Many of the successes that are Shakira since the beginning of her artistic career, motiviando so that many girls are like you, And you have done it!

“Studying philosophy! Smart ass!!! (I’m a philosophy major! Oh, know-it-alls!)”, he wrote the famous turin Pique during the shooting of his wife at work and studied a little philosophy.

On Shakira love to study and know a little bit more in order to grow a lot more in his career to do, since, as we have seen, came to be famous, to stay in our hearts, and therefore always in search of materialize, this longing, true music.

Finally, we want to continue to be observed by the artist in all its facets ¡we love You Shakira!