Wines, celebrities and music, the result is

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston it formed one of the couples in the most famous of the early to mid-2000s, and the ceremony of marriage for them is considered to be one of the maioras all the time. The Magazine The Mirror he revealed details of the wedding that is right for you than in the year 2000, the wept, celebrities and music Result. The couple went their separate ways in 2005.

Surrounded by a 50-thousand-flowers for the ceremony, which was in a room on the top of a cliff in Malibu, Calif., these cost more than$ 1 million, the couple also spent $ 76 billion pounds with confidence.

+++Further reading: the actor in the “Iron Man” is busted by the FBI for the sale of “cures” for the COVID-19

In order to prevent the pictures from the paparazzi, and the page is restricted, and the reception of guests took place in a marquee in white. Among the guests were many celebrities, such as Courteney Cox, Cameron Diaz, Edward Norton, Salma Hayekamong other things.

He had of the song Result it was sung by a choir of 40 people. It has also been said that Brad Pitt She cried very much. Jennifer Aniston wore a white dress by a fashion designer Lawrence Steele and Pitt a black tuxedo wearing a jacket from another designer, Heidi Slimane.

+++ CORONAVIRUS: IS IT REALLY YOU CANCEL THE CONCERTS AND EVENTS?

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1dR7hfqtP0[/embed]