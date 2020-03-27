Woody Allen is criticized for rating Scarlett Johansson as a sexually-that was at the age of 19 years old in history – Monet

+







Director Woody Allen and actress Scarlett Johansson, during an outreach event for Match Point (2005), on Italy (picture: Getty Images)

Filmmaker Woody Allen was the target of criticism for the way he / she speaks with actress Scarlett Johansson, in her recently published memoirs, ‘Speaking of Nothing’ (‘for The purpose of Nothing, in a free translation).

At some point, to talk about his first encounter with the actress when she was just 19 years old, before the start of the movie “Match Point” (2005), in which he classified as a “sexually-radiation”, reports the New York Times.





The American actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Match Point (2005), the filmmaker Woody Allen (photo: playback) The American actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Match Point (2005), the filmmaker Woody Allen (photo: playback)

The section in question, said: “she was 19 years old when he had a match ball, but it was all there: an American actress, exciting, and a star is a natural for the cinema, understanding, loyal, clever, and funny, and if you know you have to fight against their pheromones. She is not only brilliant and witty, but sexually it was”.

He concludes with the statement that it still plans to rely on Ap in his upcoming work: “Before I die, or come of age, and I am drooling, but it is not for you.”





The American actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Scoop (2006), Director: Woody Allen (photo: playback) The American actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Scoop (2006), Director: Woody Allen (photo: playback)

In addition to the “Match Point” (2005), All of Scarlett Johansson in Scoop – and The Big Hole “(2006) and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008) directed. On the film-set in Spain, he says, by the Assembly of Ap-with Penelope Cruz on the set, it has on the “value eroticism of the two women on the hub”.

In the book, the Director also said that the actress ” Naomi Watts “it has the teeth is gonna be in show business, the stunning actress Christina Ricci is in “very desirable”, and that is the American actress Emma Stone is so much fun, and that is the actress Rachel McAdams is worth “a million dollars from any angle”.





Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a scene from Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) photo: reproduction) Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a scene from Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) photo: reproduction)

Allen was accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter with actress Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow. She had already said more than once publicly about the alleged episode occurred in her early childhood, after a visit by the chief of the house of his mother. It has the support of a brother, a journalist, Ronan Farrow, but his stories are faced with the brother, Moses Farrow. Woody Allen denies the allegations.

In the book, the Director also charges against the actor Timothee has Chalamet, saying that he was rejected, and a public action was on your part, with the Director, who is the better of the chances in the play-Oscar-for the year 2018.





The front cover of the autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen (photo: Handout) The front cover of the autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen (photo: Handout)

The Director and the actor have worked together in the play ‘A Rainy Day in New York” (until 2019). However, even before the release of the film, Chalamet, and showed their sorrow, and he said that he was that the salary he received for the film to charity because of allegations of sexual abuse against the Director.

N time, Chalamet, had just the filming of the Comedy, under the direction of All, when she was nominated for an Oscar in the Best actor category, since I work in a “Call Me By your Name” (2017) – the award finally went to the actor Gary Oldman for his work in the period drama “The destiny of A Nation’ (2017).





Woody Allen, travel by Timothe Chalamet and Selena Gomez on the set of ” A Rainy Day in New York city (2019) (photo: Getty Images) Woody Allen, travel by Timothe Chalamet and Selena Gomez on the set of ” A Rainy Day in New York city (2019) (photo: Getty Images)

