5 Things you didn’t know about Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey it is considered to be one of the singers in key of modern music, the singer became known for his style vintage and gave birth to a musical phenomenon that, to date, is still in force.

For this reason, the model has been made from a large number of fans that follow her on all of its projects. And if you’re one of them or you want to know more of it, you are going to tell you some facts that you probably didn’t know Wool.

1. Its origins

He was born in New York and her real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. At 18 years old he decided to study philosophy at the University of Fodham, and it was there where he began his musical experience, given the nature of existentialism.

2. Problems

During his time as a teenager, had severe problems with alcohol and had to go through a rehabilitation in Connecticut. Fortunately he overcame this and is now better than ever.

3. His other pseudonyms

Before becoming “Lana del Rey” proved with the name “May Jalier”. The singer released a demo entitled Sirens in the year 2005 under this pseudonym. Finally, it was decided by “Lana del Rey” because it “recalls the glamour of the shores of the sea,” he said in an interview that he gave Vogue a few years ago.

4. His relationship with Axl Rose

In the year 2012 he began to say that he was going out with the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, although these were only rumors, the singer did not hesitate to play with the media and wearing t-shirts of the group and even make a song dedicated to the band on their album Ultraviolence.

5. A fan of football

It is a whole of sport English. Is the follower of Liverpool FC and is a big fan of the player Luis Suárez, who played in the team until the year 2014.