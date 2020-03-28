Adele was so inspired by Beyoncé, who helped her anxiety

Adele is a singer of international renown, is known for such hits as “Rolling in the Deep”, “Someone Like You” and “Hello”. Thanks to its success, Adele was touring the whole world and live performances for many fans

However, although Adele seems to be, an artist who is very safe on the stage, the truth is that the star also battle with anxiety attacks. In fact, they have in common, that the idea of singing in front of people, she might scare curious all kinds of thoughts. Fortunately, she learned to deal with it, by Beyonce.

Adele suffers from anxiety attacks and stage fright very bad

It is normal for artists to feel nervous before you go on stage, and Adele is no different. However, for most people, these nerves to fall often on the stage. However, Adele revealed that she still gets anxious even while you are acting.

“I have anxiety, panic, constantly on stage, I feel that my heart will explode because of you I never give birth to the feeling that still,” he once said.

Your fright will Adele, with a few stories about some of the events that took place while he was on tour. She told the Rolling Stone: “One show in Amsterdam I was so nervous that I ran away from the fire to rekindle. I have vomited a couple of times. Once in Brussels, threw up the basement about someone.

Adele channeled his Beyoncé inner to combat the fear

With time, however, Adele has learned some tips and tricks to help you with your stage fright. For example, Stone shared with Rolling, you say that you will be all right, because “nothing has gone terribly wrong”. In addition, she also talks a lot and makes jokes to keep the mood light.

One of the most important things, the power of Adele is channeling her alter ego Sasha Carter, which is a combination of the alter-ego of Beyoncé, Sasha Fierce, and the singer June Carter. It this happened after a meeting with the Queen Bey, who has Adele her voice. After their interaction, Adele, he found her crying on a balcony, but quickly, and asked: “What would you do Sasha Fierce?”. It was then, as she was born Sasha Carter was “.

This has contributed to a big world tour in 2016 and 2017, with several shows sold out. She called it “the greatest performance in my career”.

Adele could not return to the tour

Although Adele has found ways to your anxiety you be less strict, and on the stage remains a big problem for you. This has led to Adele and not to support, and the tours are really for you, and you do not touch also on festivals.

In one of the shows at the end of the last tour, Adele told the audience: “don’t Make a tour, is something that is good”. The applause makes me a little vulnerable. I don’t know if you are ever on tour again. The only reason why traveled I, you are. I’m not sure whether the travel is my purse “.

What Adele has done now?

Adele has not released any new music in 2016, what will happen, for a time, before the fans can see action in any location.

In any case, she’s working on a new album in 2018. According to the reports, the disc bears the title 30. He has 31 years last year, the singer said: “30, I was very hard, but what I have, and I try the hardest to support in everything. “

The beginning of this year, Adele played at the wedding of a friend, and announced that his next album will start in september 2020.

In the meantime, Adele is also the mother of a child of 8 years, she had with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.