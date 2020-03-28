Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to Kobe Bryant

The singer Beyoncé they paid tribute to the NBA legend Kobe Bryant in the tribute, he at Staples Center, Los Angeles. There, his wife Vanessa is a sad and moving speech in honor of her beloved and his daughter GiGi has. “God knows that you could be on this earth, the one without the other,” said the widow of the legendary Kobe, Vanessa, try to control them, the tears. “Both rest in peace and lots of fun in heaven… until we meet again one day”.

The artist, Beyoncé was the first to interpret the on-stage “XO” your album of 2013, which bears his name, and “Halo” to “I Am… Sasha Fierce” in 2008. The singer asked the public, in reverence, in honor of Kobe.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of her favorite songs,” said the Queen of pop on “XO”.

The presentations were also separately Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera, the was that you broke him of the sadness, while Alice played “Moonlight Sonata” Beethoven – ‘ and Christina sounds “Ave Maria”. Several speakers, including Jimmy Kimmel, who has the event for more than two hours; Michael Jordan; and a teammate of Lakers, Shaquille O’neal, with whom he won three consecutive NBA titles as a team-mate, although they are often the largest

Among the celebrities who came, the tribute also Spike Lee –who was his close friend and directed a documentary film about the life of Bryant– and the rapper Snoop Dog, is a big fan of the team, Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West feature. On Jennifer Lopez saw you shed tears when you are next to your partner, the expelotero Alex Rodriguez.